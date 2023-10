Cold Snap Arrives For Chilly Halloween

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.