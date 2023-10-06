Charges To Be Upgraded To Attempted Murder For Bowling Alley Suspect

Charges will be upgraded against a 19-year old Cantonment man accused of shooting a teen following a bowling alley incident just before 1 a.m. on September 23.

Nicholas James Vallia was originally charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. The State Attorney’s Office says that the charge will be upgraded to first degree attempted murder when Vallia is arraigned on October 20. He is also charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, firing into a vehicle or building, and criminal mischief.

Vallia allegedly shot into a car that had been parked outside of DeLuna Lanes, striking a 17-year old male in the arm and stomach. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shots were fired somewhere on Nine Mile Road after the victim became involved in an argument with another group of people.

Vallia was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $46,000 bond seven minutes after surrendering at the Escambia County Jail.