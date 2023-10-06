Charges To Be Upgraded To Attempted Murder For Bowling Alley Suspect

October 6, 2023

Charges will be upgraded against a 19-year old Cantonment man  accused of shooting a teen following a bowling alley incident just before 1 a.m.  on September 23.

Nicholas James Vallia was originally charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. The State Attorney’s Office says that the charge will be upgraded to first degree attempted murder when Vallia is arraigned on October 20. He is also charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, firing into a vehicle or building, and criminal mischief.

Vallia allegedly shot into a car that had been parked outside of DeLuna Lanes, striking a 17-year old male in the arm and stomach. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shots were fired somewhere on Nine Mile Road after the victim became involved in an argument with another group of people.

Vallia was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $46,000 bond seven minutes after surrendering at the Escambia County Jail.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 