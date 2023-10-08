Charges Pending After One Killed In I-110 Wreck

One person was killed in a single vehicle wreck early Saturday morning on I-110, and trooper say charges are pending.

The vehicle was traveling north on I-110 when the driver lost control south of Airport Boulevard. The vehicle ran off the roadway, went down one embankment, up another embankment and rolled over through several small trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side in a shallow ditch.

Trooper said a passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year old man from Lewisville, Texas, was pronounced deceased. The driver, a 33-year old Pensacola man, and his 32-year old passenger were seriously injured.

FHP did not release any names.

File photo.