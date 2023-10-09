Century Man Accused Of Battery Of His Mother During Burglary

A Century man is accused of the battery of his mother during a burglary related to a custody dispute, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Davon Tyus, 26, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older, burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief with property damage, and battery.

Tyus allegedly went to his mother’s home on Highway 4A, kicked the door open and struck his mother multiple times with a closed fist, according to an arrest report. Deputies said another woman in the home attempted to intervene, but Tyus pushed the 73-year old disabled woman to the ground.

The incident stemmed from a custody dispute involving multiple children that were in the home, according to an arrest report.

According to the ECSO, the incident was captured on cellphone video.

Tyus remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond after his bond was revoked in a previous case, according to jail records.