Application Deadline Extended For Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Christmas Assistance

The application deadline has been extended for the Salvation Army’s 2023 Angel Tree Christmas Assistance program.

Applications will now be accepted online at www.saangeltree.org through Friday, October 13.

In person applications will be taken with an appointment at The Salvation Army, 1501 North Q Street. Appointments must be scheduled by call (850) 432-1501; walk ups will not be accepted.

For requirements, eligibility and other details, click or tap here for more information (pdf).