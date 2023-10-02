Theresa Blanton Named Escambia County Employee Of The Month

October 7, 2023

Theresa Blanton was named the Escambia County Employee of the Month for October.

Blanton is a licensing specialist in the Building Services department and has worked for the county since August 2019.

She maintains over 2,500 contractor licenses for the county, which involves assisting applicants to obtain licensure, current license holders with renewals, report new applications to the Contractor Competency Board and the Board of Electrical Examiners, and ensuring the validity of license cards.

Another of Blanton’s essential duties includes working with outside agencies. She ensures neighboring jurisdictions are knowledgeable and consistent with tasks related to contractors, as well as researching and collaborating with county partners to develop policies compliant with legislation requirements. She also frequently meets with contractors to discuss licensing requirements to ensure compliance with state and local laws.

“It is an honor to recognize Theresa as the Employee of the Month,” said Building Services Director Tim Tolbert. “Her ability to create a positive experience from every interaction with contractors and citizens while respectfully and professionally enforcing the pertinent statutory requirements makes her a valuable member to the Building Services department.”

