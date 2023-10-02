2-Year Old Passes Away Due To Oct. 4 Crash In Escambia County

A 2-year old boy has passed away from serious injuries he received in an October 4 traffic crash in Escambia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers said the crash happened when the driver of a black Buick failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of another vehicle on Highway 98 near Fairfield Drive.

The 2-year old boy and an infant were ejected from the Buick and were not properly restrained, according to FHP.

The FHP is continuing their investigation.

