Woman Charged As Accessory To Murder For Helping Her Boyfriend After Escambia Murder

September 2, 2023

An Escambia County woman has been charged with helping her boyfriend after he allegedly shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a nightclub in July.

Deomi Polyzos, 31, is charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder. She was released on a $75,000 bond.

Michael Andrew Rodriguez, 39, was charged with homicide following the July 21 shooting at Sam’s Lounge on North Old Corry Field Road. He was released from jail on a half million dollar bond.

According to investigators, Polyzos drove to the lounge and picked Rodriquez up after the murder before making stops ” presumably to dispose of evidence/the firearm utilized”, an arrest report states. Deputies said  the couple went to Polyzos’ home, where he was later arrested.

The couple late spoke using video visitation from the Escambia County Jail, and she said she should not have brought him back to her home,” deputies said.

“These statements show that Polyzos was cognizant and aware that Rodriguez had committed murder and still assisted him after the fact,” the report states.

Written by William Reynolds 

 