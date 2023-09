Today Is The Final Day To Save In The Florida Disaster Sales Tax Holiday

Friday is the final day of the second of two Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays. The savings end at midnight.

Eligible items include flashlights, batteries, tarps, generators, fuel containers, and coolers. Some new items included in this year’s list are toilet paper, paper towels, soap, sunscreen, cleaning products and trash bags.

A complete list of items is below.