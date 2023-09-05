School Data Clerk Accused Of Cocaine And Fentanyl Possession, DUI On Barrineau Park Road

An Escambia County Public Schools data clerk was arrested for alleged DUI and possession of drugs including fentanyl after being stopped on Barrineau Park Road.

Regina Denise Bonal, 39, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported impaired driver on Highway 29 and observed the vehicle “drifting drastically onto and over the lane lines and was unable to maintain a consistent speed,” an arrest report states.

According to the ECSO, Bonal had difficulty articulating her words, her speech seemed lethargic and she was dropping items. Bonal denied any alcohol or medication.

A field sobriety test showed “extreme” impairment, and she was arrested, a report states.

A deputy observed a clear baggie on the floor that appeared to be cocaine or methamphetamine, and she replied that she would never do methamphetamine, “suspiciously omitting the cocaine”, according to the arrest report. Deputies reported finding a coffee drink container in the center console that contained numerous bags of narcotics, one of which tested for approximately 15 grams of fentanyl, and a wrapper in her wallet that field tested positive for cocaine residue. according to the ECSO.

The ECSO said Bonal was employed as a records clerk at Escambia High School and was in possession of two large boxes of student files at the time of her arrest. Deputies made arrangements to return the records to the school, along with her school identification and keys.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $4,500.