Perdido Landfill Closed Saturday Through Monday

The Perdido Landfill will be closed over the long weekend for work.

The landfill, at 13009 Beulah Road, will be closed Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4 while crews install the landfill’s new scale house building. The landfill will re-open for regular hours Tuesday, September 5.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.