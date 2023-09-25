Peggy Sue Couch

Mrs. Peggy Sue Couch, age 75, passed away, Monday, September 25, 2023, in Atmore, AL; surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of the Poarch Community and a proud member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indian, where she served three terms on the Tribal Council.

Mrs. Couch enjoyed traveling with family to numerous places such as the mountains and Nevada. She liked quilting and wood working, specially building cabinets. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel and canning food. She really liked Christmas, such as making Christmas stockings and candy. She always was there to help people in need.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Buster Eugene (Bessie Mooneyham) Rolin, husband, Harold McElhaney, three brothers, Donnie Eugene Rolin, Earnest Dean Rolin, and Harvey James Rolin.

She is survived by her four sons, Tinker (Tasha) Rolin, of Poarch, AL; Johnny Ray Steadham, of Booneville, AL; Bryan (Linda) Couch, of Atmore, AL; Danny (Tammy) Couch, of Franklinville, NC; seven brothers, Roy Rolin, of Poarch, AL; Walter (Anita) Rolin, of Gulf Shores, AL; Kenneth Wayne Rolin, of Poarch, AL; Shawn (Stephanie) Rolin, of Poarch, AL; Anthony (Jennifer) Rolin, of Century, FL; Dino (Nicole) Rolin, of Lottie, AL; Johnny Mack Rolin, of Poarch, AL, two sisters, Virginia “Bell” Godwin, of Poarch, AL; Tonya (Wesley) Rayborn, of Atmore, AL; twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Richard Daniels officiating.

Burial will follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Chasen Rolin, Tysen Rolin, Devin Steadham, Earnest Rolin, Johnny Mack Rolin, and Bradley Rolin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Andrews, Deno Rolin, Darren McGhee, and Spencer Dogette.