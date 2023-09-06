McIntosh’s Late Homer Leads Pensacola Past Trash Pandas

Paul McIntosh hit a go-ahead ninth-inning homer as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos opened up their final regular season road series with a 3-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday night.

Deadlocked in a 2-2 tie from the fourth inning on, the Pensacola designated hitter mashed a solo blast over the left field wall to begin the top of the ninth inning for the first Blue Wahoos lead of the night.

The game was dominated by pitching, as M.D. Johnson turned in a quality start with 6.0 innings of two-run ball and five Trash Pandas relievers held the Blue Wahoos to only five hits in a scheduled bullpen game.

Rocket City took a 2-0 lead in the second as Mac McCroskey blooped a two-out, two-run single to shallow right. Pensacola tied the game in the fourth with a Victor Mesa Jr. RBI double and McIntosh sacrifice fly.

Chandler Jozwiak held the Trash Pandas hitless through 1.2 innings of relief, and Dylan Bice (W, 2-2) entered to record the final out of the eighth and preserve the 2-2 tie. McIntosh then turned around a Hayden Seig (L, 0-1) breaking ball for his sixth Double-A homer of the season, giving the Blue Wahoos a late road lead for the second time in as many weeks after a similar eighth-inning blast two weeks ago in Biloxi.

Bice worked a quiet ninth to lock down Pensacola’s 71st win of the season.

The Blue Wahoos have a quick turnaround, playing their Wednesday game in the late morning as part of a field trip day at Toyota Field.