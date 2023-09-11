McDavid Man Charged With Title Fraud, Theft After Selling Truck On Facebook

A McDavid man is charged with fraudulently selling a vehicle on Facebook using another person’s name.

Jimmy Robert Wiggins, Jr., 44, was charged with motor vehicle title fraud and grand theft, both felonies.

The victim agreed to pay Wiggins $1,300 for a vehicle he advertised on Facebook Marketplace, according to an arrest report. Wiggins told the victim that the vehicle needed work on the drive shaft in order to be fully operable, but that work would be completed to allow the buyer to drive the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado away.

Wiggins identified himself to the buyer as “Clarence Powell”, providing a bill of sale and title signed by “Clarence Powell”, deputies said, in exchange for the $1,300. But the vehicle would not move when the buyer attempted to drive away, ECSO said, and eventually the purchaser demanded his money back. Two witnesses corroborated the victim’s story to deputies.

Wiggins remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $10,000. Jail records indicated he also has outstanding warrants from Baldwin County, Alabama, and Okaloosa County.