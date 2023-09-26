Marian ‘Bobbie’ R. Hinote

September 26, 2023

Marian “Bobbie” R. Hinote, 95, of Pensacola went to be with The Lord on Monday, September 25, 2023. She was born in Pensacola and lived in the area for 76 years. Bobbie was the matriarch of the entire family! She was a woman of few words but when she had something to say to you, she said it and then she was done with it! She lived a full life at the ripe age of 95. She was a member of Scenic Hills Church of Christ. Bobbie was the Godliest woman we know and we are proud to call her mom and grandma.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her father, Theodore Roosevelt Mixon; mother, Clarice Louise Gates Mixon; brother, Tracy Roland Mixon and his wife Illene Stoddard Mixon; brother, Nelson Webster Mixon and his wife Sonja Mixon; and husband Fletcher B. Hinote.

Left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Janet Thornhill; son, Andy Hinote; son, Robin Hinote; son, Paul Hinote; daughter, Becky Rhodes; 11 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who have supported them through prayers, thoughts, food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobbie’s honor to Scenic Hills Church of Christ.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 9:00am- 10:00am Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Scenic Hills Church of Christ and the funeral service to follow at 10:00am. There will be a procession from the church to Pensacola Memorial Gardens after church services for the committal portion of the funeral service.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 