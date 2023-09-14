Man Gomez Wanted As Century Town Manager Has Accepted Job In Arkansas

September 14, 2023

The man interim Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr., wanted to hire as a temporary interim town manager has taken a job in Arkansas.

Minutes after he was sworn into office, Gomez asked the council to allow him to enter into negotiations with Robert Thompson to serve in the position for three months. The move came after Gomez admitted that he was in over his head, and presented Thompson as his choice to help lead the town on a temporary basis.

Texarkana, Arkansas, offered Thompson their city manager job on September 5, and he’s now inked a contract. Texarkana City Finance Director TyRhonda Henderson told NorthEscambia.com that Thompson’s first day on the job in the city of 36,000 residents will be next Monday, September 18.

Thompson is the former city manager of Defuniak Springs, Florida.

Last week, the Century town council declined to allow Gomez to begin negotiations with Thompson. The Century council voted 3-0 to advertise for an interim town manager or consultant through noon on September 19 with the Florida League of Cities, Florida League of Mayors and League of City Managers. The motion did not include advertising locally. The council plans to consider their choice seven hours after the deadline during a regular council meeting.

Pictured top: Robert Thompson addressed the Century Town Council on August 28, shortly after interim Mayor Luis Gomez was sworn into office. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

