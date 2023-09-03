Man Charged With Burglarizing Construction Site
September 3, 2023
An Escambia County man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a construction site.
Wilbur Louis Townsend, 50, was charged with trespassing on a construction site, burglary of a structure, grand theft of copper, possession of burglary tools and resisting an officer without violence. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he is also a suspect in other recent copper theft cases, and arrests are pending in those cases.
Deputies said Townsend was caught on surveillance footage entering several buildings on a construction site on Pine Forest. They said he was rummaging through buildings on the construction site, stealing copper wire.
Deputies located him inside of the compound, but he fled. After a brief foot pursuit, he surrendered after being surrounded by deputies and K-9 Streeter..
During the foot pursuit, Townsend discarded several satchels and a backpack containing stolen copper wire, according to deputies.
Townsend remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $23,500.
