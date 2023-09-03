Man Charged With Burglarizing Construction Site

September 3, 2023

An Escambia County man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a construction site.

Wilbur Louis Townsend, 50, was charged with trespassing on a construction site, burglary of a structure, grand theft of copper, possession of burglary tools and resisting an officer without violence. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he is also a suspect in other recent copper theft cases, and arrests are pending in those cases.

Deputies said Townsend was caught on surveillance footage entering several buildings on a construction site on Pine Forest. They said he was rummaging through buildings on the construction site, stealing copper wire.

Deputies located him inside of the compound, but he fled. After a brief foot pursuit, he surrendered after being surrounded by deputies and K-9 Streeter..

During the foot pursuit, Townsend discarded several satchels and a backpack containing stolen copper wire, according to deputies.

Townsend remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $23,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 