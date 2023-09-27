Jim Allen Elementary Briefly Placed On Elevated Security Status

September 27, 2023

Jim Allen Elementary was placed on an elevated security status Wednesday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called due to a suspicious person near campus.

The person was not armed and did not enter the campus, according to the ECSO; the security level was just a precautionary measure.

Comments

One Response to “Jim Allen Elementary Briefly Placed On Elevated Security Status”

  1. Mike on September 27th, 2023 12:01 pm

    Good job guys!
    Can’t be to careful these days.
    Keep our babies safe.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 