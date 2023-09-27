Jim Allen Elementary Briefly Placed On Elevated Security Status
September 27, 2023
Jim Allen Elementary was placed on an elevated security status Wednesday morning.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called due to a suspicious person near campus.
The person was not armed and did not enter the campus, according to the ECSO; the security level was just a precautionary measure.
Comments
One Response to “Jim Allen Elementary Briefly Placed On Elevated Security Status”
Good job guys!
Can’t be to careful these days.
Keep our babies safe.