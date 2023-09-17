Inmate Serving Life For Attempted Murder Of Police Officer Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Officer

A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted a correctional officer recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Jack Holt assaulted an officer. He is serving a life sentence for a 2004 attempted first degree murder in Miami-Dade County after he shot and wounded a female police officer with an AK-47.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.