Home Run Barrage Helps Wahoos Win Fifth Straight

September 9, 2023

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their fifth game in a row on Friday night, overcoming an early deficit to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 8-4.

A night after scoring all 11 of their runs on four homers, Pensacola’s first six runs came on three long balls. Before adding two insurance runs in the ninth, they had scored 17 consecutive runs on home runs.

Jonathan Bermúdez (W, 4-5) struggled early, needing 39 pitches to escape a first inning that saw him serve up a three-run homer to Tyler Payne. Adrian Placencia added his first Double-A homer in the third to give Rocket City a 4-0 edge.

The Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Trash Pandas starter Bryce Osmond (L, 0-1) until the fourth, when Cobie Fletcher-Vance launched a three-run homer to left-center to draw the score to 4-3.

In the fifth, Paul McIntosh hit a go-ahead two-run shot and Will Banfield followed it up with his team-leading 21st home run of the year to put Pensacola ahead 6-4.

Bermúdez settled into a groove and got through 5.0 innings, racking up 10 strikeouts to tie a season and career high, before Zach Willeman and Luarbert Arias (S, 3) worked scoreless relief for the final four innings.

Victor Mesa Jr. added an RBI single in the ninth, and Jake Thompson capped a 2-for-3 night with a sacrifice fly for a final score of 8-4.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Saturday night.

written by Erik Bremer

