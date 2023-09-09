High School Football Scoreboard
September 9, 2023
Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:
- Pine Forest 53, Pensacola High 0
- Jay 41, Franklin County 18
- Pace 24, West Florida 21
- Milton 28, Washington 0
- Escambia 39, Gulf Breeze 27
- Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope 10
- Navarre 45, Rickards 18
- Tate 42, Northview 14 (Game story, photos from Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Banks Academy 60, Banks Academy 38
- Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6
- T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12
- Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6
- Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13 (Thursday)
Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments