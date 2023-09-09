High School Football Scoreboard

Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

Pine Forest 53, Pensacola High 0

Jay 41, Franklin County 18

Pace 24, West Florida 21

Milton 28, Washington 0

Escambia 39, Gulf Breeze 27

Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope 10

Navarre 45, Rickards 18

Tate 42, Northview 14 (Game story, photos from Thursday)

ALABAMA

Banks Academy 60, Banks Academy 38

Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6

T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12

Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6

Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13 (Thursday)

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.