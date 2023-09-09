High School Football Scoreboard

September 9, 2023

Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

  • Pine Forest 53, Pensacola High 0
  • Jay 41, Franklin County 18
  • Pace 24, West Florida 21
  • Milton 28, Washington 0
  • Escambia 39, Gulf Breeze 27
  • Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope 10
  • Navarre 45, Rickards 18
  • Tate 42, Northview 14 (Game story, photos from Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Banks Academy 60, Banks Academy 38
  • Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6
  • T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12
  • Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6
  • Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13 (Thursday)

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

