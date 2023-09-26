Gomez, Cunningham Want To Keep Seats; Still Time To Qualify For Century Council, Mayor

September 26, 2023

The interim mayor and an interim council member were the only individuals to qualify Monday for an upcoming special election in Century.

Luis Gomez, Jr. qualified to see the office of mayor, and Henry Cunningham qualified for town council.

Candidates may still qualify for either seat from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place in Pensacola on Tuesday, September 26 or Wednesday, September 27.

Gomez was recently appointed interim mayor after the resignation of Ben Boutwell, and Cunningham was appointed on an interim basis to the council seat vacated by Gomez.

Pictured top: Luis Gomez, Jr. (left) and Henry Cunningham. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Gomez, Cunningham Want To Keep Seats; Still Time To Qualify For Century Council, Mayor”

  1. James on September 26th, 2023 12:40 am

    Looks like the circus is going to continue





