Florida Gas Prices Moving Lower; Pensacola Metro Cheapest In State

September 25, 2023

Florida gas prices are moving lower, down eight cents per gallon, last week.

Sunday’s state average was $3.61 per gallon. That’s 14 cents less than a month ago, 24 cents less than this year’s high of $3.85 – recorded on August 17th.

The Pensacola metro has the cheapest average in the state at $3.42. North Escambia prices were as low as $3.35 on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while a Pensacola low price of $3.15 was available Sunday night on East Nine Mile Road.

“The end of the summer driving season has resulted in lower gasoline demand, so far in September,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This has enabled gas prices to move lower, even as the price of oil hovers at 2023 highs.”

The U.S. price of crude set a new 2023 high of $91.48 per barrel on Monday, then settled at $90.03 by the end of the week. Meanwhile, gasoline futures dropped nearly 20 cents per gallon, which should allow retail prices to move lower this week.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 