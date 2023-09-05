Florida Gas Prices Fall Over The Last Two Weeks

September 5, 2023

Florida gas prices have followed a downward trend through the past two weeks with the state average declining 17 cents per gallon.

On Monday, the state average price for regular gasoline was $3.70 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average was $3.46 Monday night. A low of $3.35 could be found in North Escambia at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $3.22 on Nine Mile Road.

“Although gas prices have recently declined, Florida drivers paid the most expensive Labor Day gas prices since 2012,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Where pump prices go from here is unclear, because oil and gasoline futures prices are moving in opposite directions.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 