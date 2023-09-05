Florida Gas Prices Fall Over The Last Two Weeks

Florida gas prices have followed a downward trend through the past two weeks with the state average declining 17 cents per gallon.

On Monday, the state average price for regular gasoline was $3.70 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average was $3.46 Monday night. A low of $3.35 could be found in North Escambia at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $3.22 on Nine Mile Road.

“Although gas prices have recently declined, Florida drivers paid the most expensive Labor Day gas prices since 2012,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Where pump prices go from here is unclear, because oil and gasoline futures prices are moving in opposite directions.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.