EREC Crews Working On Idalia Power Restoration In The Big Bend Area

September 3, 2023

Escambia River Electric Cooperative crews are hard at work in Florida’s Bend Bend helping to restore power following Hurricane Idalia.

They are assisting Tri-County Electric Cooperative restore power in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties.  About 800 contract crews, like those from EREC, are assisting.

As of Saturday afternoon, about 15,700 customers in the area were still without power. Tri-County is estimating that a majority of their members will have service restored by Tuesday.

The EREC crews departed Jay on Thursday.

Pictured: EREC crews help restore power in the Big Bend area on Saturday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 