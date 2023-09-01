EREC Crews To Help Restore Power After Hurricane Idalia In The Big Bend Area

September 1, 2023

Escambia River Electric crew deployed Thursday to assist with power restoration following Hurricane Idalia.

They will assist Tri-County Electric Cooperative restore power in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties,  including Perry, Steinhatchee, Monticello, Madison and Lee, Florida, in the Big Bend from the Georgia state line to the Gulf of Mexico. A full 100% of their system was reported to have been impacted in some way by Idalia, leaving 20,000 members without power.

EREC sent two bucket trucks, a digger truck and a supply truck with crew members Christian Kent, Jacob Polk, Philip Gandy, David Deese, Brandon Smith and Matthew Taylor. David Hatfield, EREC’s warehouse supervisor, will assist Tri-County’s materials management to keep linemen and other crews supplied with the materials they need to restore power.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

