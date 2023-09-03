Deputies Seek Information About Theft At Smith Tractor In Jay

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a theft that occurred June 16 at Smith Tractor in Jay.

Deputies said several large equipment items were stolen, including a John Deere 3038E tractor (S/N 11V3038 ECNP141692), a John Deere MH60 mulch head (S/N 1TOMH60DVN0001644), and a green Port City trailer (S/N 4PCCE2423P1000017).

SRSO said video showed only one suspect, but no features could be determined due to video quality. Deputies said the video showed a large dark colored truck with several lights on the front, side and rear could be seen pulling a trailer onto the lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 437-STOP (7867).