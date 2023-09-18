Century To Appoint New Council Member Tuesday; Here’s How To Be Considered

Century residents interested in a temporary appointment to the town council have until Tuesday to express their interest to serve.

Ben Boutwell resigned as mayor on August 22. Then on August 28, Luis Gomez, Jr. resigned from his seat after being appointed interim mayor.

On Tuesday, September 19, the council will appoint a new interim council member. Any resident interested in an appointment to office through November 11 is asked to call the town hall at (850) 256-3208 on Monday or Tuesday to express interest. The appointee must be a registered voter in the town.

Special Election

A special primary election will be held on Tuesday, October 17 in a contest with three or more candidates. If that necessitates a runoff, it will be held during the general election.

The general election in a contest with only two candidates will be held on Wednesday, November 1 (along with any necessary runoff).

Candidates may qualify at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place in Pensacola from 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26 through noon on Friday, September 29 and at Century Town Hall from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on September 27.

An registered voter in the Town of Century can qualify. A candidate for mayor must have resided in the town for six months prior to qualification date, but there is no previous residency requirement for council. The qualification fee for town council is $50; the qualification fee for mayor is $126.32.

The office of mayor pays $10,131.98 annually, while a council member is paid $3,714.92 each year.

The oath of office will be held on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m.