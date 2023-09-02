Cantonment Woman Charged With Defrauding Walmart Out Of Nearly $50K In Phones

A Cantonment woman has been charged with an alleged theft scheme that cost Walmart nearly $50,000.

Mackenzie Elizabeth McKay, 22, was charged with grand theft $20,000 to $100,000 and scheme to defraud over $20,000, both second degree felonies. She was released on a $12,000 bond.

In 2019, Walmart on Mobile Highway reported what they called a “complex employee related theft and fraud”, according to the Escambia County Sheriff.

McKay “created numerous fraudulent cellphone contracts for the price of the cellphone and service with the intent to steal the cellphones and provided them to someone else,” an arrest report states.

The total loss, the ECSO said, was $49,576.

McKay stated that a man “Chip” purchased a phone from her, and that he would later send people to her along with identification, phone numbers, addresses and social security numbers. She stated that she was sometimes paid $200 for each person, according to the arrest report.

While the alleged crimes occurred in 2019, McKay was just recently arrested.