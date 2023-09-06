Cantonment Man Charged With Stealing Rifle And Shotgun From Construction Business

A Cantonment man is accused of stealing firearms from a Chemstrand Road business.

Brandon Abernathy Brown, 36, was charged with armed burglary of an unoccupied business, criminal mischief, two counts of grand theft of a firearm and violation of a domestic violence injunction by being in possession of a firearm..

Last Saturday morning, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported suspicious person armed with a firearm in the area of Chemstrand Road and Junction Drive. Deputies then responded to the reported burglary of a construction contractor in the 1200 block of Chemstrand Road.

The victim, who is Brown’s father, told the ECSO that Brown was standing near the front gate of the business with a shotgun and a rifle and telling people that “people” kidnapped his son while armed with two firearms. Brown refused requests to return the firearms and fled on foot, according to an arrest report.

The victim said Brown did not have permission to enter the business or take the guns, and that he caused about $400 in damage while forcing his way inside, the report states. The ECSO recovered both guns at the scene. Deputies said they were unloaded, and Brown never actually threatened to use them.

A permanent domestic violence injunction issued in December 2021 prohibited Brown from possessing any firearms.

Brown was booked in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $55,000.