Bonus Photos: Tate And Northview Fans, Band, Cheerleaders
September 11, 2023
The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs in the “Summerford Bowl” last week.
Tate (2-1) will hit the road to take on Navarre Friday, while the Northview Chiefs, off to a rough 0-3 start, will host Lighthouse Private Christian Academy in Bratt.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
