Bonus Photos: Tate And Northview Fans, Band, Cheerleaders

The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs in the “Summerford Bowl” last week.

For a bonus photo gallery with the band, fans and cheerleaders, click here.

For a game action story and photos, click here.

Tate (2-1) will hit the road to take on Navarre Friday, while the Northview Chiefs, off to a rough 0-3 start, will host Lighthouse Private Christian Academy in Bratt.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.