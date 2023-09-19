Bellview Library Celebrates First Year

The Bellview Library is now one year old.

A first birthday celebration was held Saturday at the library, along with a Touch-A-Truck event.

A ribbon cutting for the $3.8 million library was held September 16, 2022. At 12,000 square feet, the library is located on about four acres at 6425 Mobile Highway, near Bellview Elementary and Bellview Middle schools. About 2,000 square feet of the structure is a former bank; the remainder is a new addition.

The main portion of the library consists of a large open space that is divided into areas such as a lobby, a story time area, a youth area and an adult reading area. This large open space provides entrances to other support areas such as multiple study rooms, staff rooms, a computer area and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) room. The development of the building’s façade was inspired by origami, the art of folding paper, which is why there are angles throughout the building.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.