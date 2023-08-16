Your Local Winn Dixie Is Being Sold To ALDI

Winn Dixie stores are being sold to ALDI.

ALDI announced Wednesday morning that they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket as part of a larger divestiture of Southeastern Grocers to various entities.

The Southeast-focused acquisition includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Some of the Winn Dixie stores will be converted to ALDI, while others will continue to operate as Winn Dixie.

Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

ALDI first established its presence in the Southeast in the mid-1990s and since has invested $2.5 billion in the region. Most recently, ALDI deepened its roots in the region, opening its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama to help support new stores, with plans to open 20 new ALDI locations in the area by the end of the year.

In the local area, Aldi has two stores in Pensacola and one in Pace.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Pictured top: The Winn Dixie store in Cantonment. Pictured below: The ALDI store on Mobile Highway in Pensacola. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.