Temperatures And Rain Chances Up For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.