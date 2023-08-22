Tate Aggies Debut New Video Scoreboard

August 22, 2023

Last Thursday night’s kickoff classic at Tate High School was the debut of the 2023 Aggies and their brand new video scoreboard.

The video screen with a scoreboard underneath was installed over the summer, thanks to private donations.

Tate head coach Rhett Summerford said community support has been big behind the Aggies football program.

“This is why I do this, and it’s really special,” he said.

The board is used for live play-by-play video, player spotlights and interviews, hype videos and advertisements. At the top of the board is a sign that proclaims “Madison Field”.

The field inside Pete Gindl Stadium is “Carl Madison Field” named in honor of the man that led the Aggies to a 1980 state championship and is one of the all-time winningest high school coaches in the nation.

Carl Madison, who turned 92 in January, sits at number two on Florida’s all-time football coaching victories list with a 326-129-7 record and is a member of the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

