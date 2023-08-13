Sweltering Heat Continues: High Near 100, Heat Index Near 115 For Sunday

There is an excessive heat warning in effect for Sunday with a heat index reaching up to 115 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 115. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 116. Light west wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.