Sunny, Low 90s Today. The Big Heat Returns For The Weekend.

August 17, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

