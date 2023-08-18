Sunny And Hot For Friday, High In The Upper 90s

August 18, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

