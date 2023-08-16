Still Hot, But Not Quite As Humid For Your Wednesday

August 16, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 