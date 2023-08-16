Still Hot, But Not Quite As Humid For Your Wednesday
August 16, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
