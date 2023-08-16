Still Hot, But Not Quite As Humid For Your Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.