Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Tuesday

For the latest on the tropics, click or tap here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.