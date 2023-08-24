Search Warrants In Escambia Net 17 Pounds Of Cocaine, Fentanyl Pills, $300K And 13 Suspects

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have concluded a months-long narcotics investigation.

ECSO deputies, along with Pensacola Police Department, Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, State’s Attorney’s Office, United State’s Attorney’s Office, FBI, IRS, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, served a total of eight search warrants throughout Escambia County.

As a result of this investigation, authorities seized over 17 pounds of cocaine, over 200 pills of fentanyl, one pound of methamphetamine, some marijuana, a stolen AR-15 style rifle, and three handguns.

The investigation resulted in 13 arrest warrants, six vehicle seizures and over $300,000 in cash.

Editor’s note: The labels on the photograph were added by the ECSO prior to release.