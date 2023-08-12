PSC Student Tiffany Daniels Missing For 10 Years

August 12, 2023

Saturday marks 10 years since 25-year old Tiffany Daniels went missing, last seen leaving Pensacola State College where she worked as a theater technician.

Her 1999 Toyota 4Runner was found August 20, 2013, in a parking lot of Park West, near Ft. Pickens, on Pensacola Beach. Her bicycle and phone were in the vehicle. Extensive searches were conducted in the area near where her vehicle was found.

“It’s like she literally vanished,” her mother Cindy Daniels said at the time.

Daniels is 5-feet 7-inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos of plants growing from seeds on the top of both feet. Anyone who may have information on Daniels’ location, or her activities before, during and after her disappearance are asked to contact the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1900 or their local law enforcement agency.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 