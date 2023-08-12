PSC Student Tiffany Daniels Missing For 10 Years

Saturday marks 10 years since 25-year old Tiffany Daniels went missing, last seen leaving Pensacola State College where she worked as a theater technician.

Her 1999 Toyota 4Runner was found August 20, 2013, in a parking lot of Park West, near Ft. Pickens, on Pensacola Beach. Her bicycle and phone were in the vehicle. Extensive searches were conducted in the area near where her vehicle was found.

“It’s like she literally vanished,” her mother Cindy Daniels said at the time.

Daniels is 5-feet 7-inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos of plants growing from seeds on the top of both feet. Anyone who may have information on Daniels’ location, or her activities before, during and after her disappearance are asked to contact the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1900 or their local law enforcement agency.