Northview FFA Receives Grant To Improve Greenhouse, Hydroponics

The Northview High School FFA has received an $1,100 grant to improve the school’s greenhouse.

Tyler Riggs has operated the Northview Greenhouse for the last three years, maintaining the growing tables and hydroponics systems.

“Seeing a need for improvements to the greenhouse growing system, Tyler searched for resources to help offset the cost. He found the National FFA Grants for Growing Applications from National FFA,” Northview agritech instructor and FFA sponsor Brandon Korinchak said.

Grants for Growing (G4G) is a competitive grant program for middle and high school FFA chapters that are developing and improving project-based or experiential learning opportunities for students. Funding is provided by consumers who purchase an FFA paper emblem for any amount at Tractor Supply stores during checkout.

“We are so proud of Tyler’s accomplishments in the last few years and he is already searching for other ways to improve the Northview Agriscience Department and Northview FFA Chapter,” Korinchak said.