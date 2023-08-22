Northview FFA Receives Grant To Improve Greenhouse, Hydroponics

August 22, 2023

The Northview High School FFA has received an $1,100 grant to improve the school’s greenhouse.

Tyler Riggs has operated the Northview Greenhouse for the last three years, maintaining the growing tables and hydroponics systems.

“Seeing a need for improvements to the greenhouse growing system, Tyler searched for resources to help offset the cost. He found the National FFA Grants for Growing Applications from National FFA,” Northview agritech instructor and FFA sponsor Brandon Korinchak said.

Grants for Growing (G4G) is a competitive grant program for middle and high school FFA chapters that are developing and improving project-based or experiential learning opportunities for students. Funding is provided by consumers who purchase an FFA paper emblem for any amount at Tractor Supply stores during checkout.

“We are so proud of Tyler’s accomplishments in the last few years and he is already searching for other ways to improve the Northview Agriscience Department and Northview FFA Chapter,” Korinchak said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT FEATURE, Features 

 