Ninth Straight Loss For The Blue Wahoos

The Blue Wahoos have enjoyed a 2023 season filled with a first-half division win and various franchise feats.

But a record they matched Thursday was one they hoped to avoid.

Taking on the usual Thursday identity as Pensacola Mullets, a two-week losing streak reached nine games, after the home team managed just three hits and the Montgomery Biscuits cruised to a 5-1 victory at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

This was the third loss in as many games to Montgomery. It equated into the first time the Blue Wahoos (61-49 overall, 20-22 in second half) have lost nine games in a row since May 2013, the ballclub’s second season.

Pregame Thursday had a festive vibe with the annual Mardi Gras Night and members of various local krewes tossing beads and candy.

The good times didn’t roll, however, once the game started.

The Biscuits (59-52 overall, 23-19 second half), the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, got two runs in the first inning off Pensacola starter M.D. Johnson. He yielded an unearned run in the third inning, one of three infield errors the Mullets made in the game.

Bennett Hostetler generated some crowd energy with his solo homer in the bottom of the third, cutting the deficit to 3-1. But the Biscuits responded with consecutive doubles off Johnson in the fourth inning and pushed lead to 5-1.

He was pulled after four innings, allowing six hits and the five runners. The bullpen was solid, a bright spot of the game for the Mullets. Josan Méndez, Matt Pushard and Brady Puckett combined to deliver five scoreless innings.

But the team’s bats have been quiet in all three games this week, resulting in defeats.

Pensacola was unable to string together multiple baserunners and set up a potential rally. In the entire game, the club had two hitters reach in the same inning only once – the seventh inning – but that happened with two outs.

An infield single by Davis Bradshaw in the eighth inning and ninth inning single by Cody Morissette were Pensacola’s only other hits.

The series now shifts to the weekend with a special Giveaway Friday on Salute To Service Night presented by the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. It will feature a Ted Williams Bobblehead of his likeness in a Bronson Bombers uniform while stationed at NAS Pensacola during World War II.

Williams, the last player in Major League Baseball history to bat over .400 when he hit .406 in 1941, earned his U.S. Marine Corps Wings of Gold while training during WWII in Pensacola. He later returned during the Korean War.

This night will recognize all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and feature several ceremonial first pitches, led by NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos