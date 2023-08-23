Man Charged After Woman Shot And Killed At Mugs & Jugs Bar; ECSO Releases Photos Of Possible Witnesses

A man has been charged with an overnight shooting death at the Mugs & Jugs bar on Scenic Highway.

Christian Michael Ketchup, 25, was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond on a charge of homicide.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the bar about 1 a.m. to find the deceased victim with about a half dozen gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified by family as Tierra Binion, a mother of twins.

Wednesday afternoon, the ECSO released photos of possible witnesses that they are seeking in the case. Those photos are below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.