Man Beaten By Angry Mob Following Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Atmore Has Died

The man beaten by an angry mob following a fatal pedestrian crash last weekend in Atmore had died.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday night that 45-year old Kenneth Elbert Harrison of Silverhill, Alabama, passed away.

Alabama State Troopers said Harrison was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe that struck 24-year old Hannah Annette Martin on Highway 31 at The Tavern of Atmore about 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The Atmore Police Department said they arrived to find Martin with severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased

Following the crash, APD said Harrison was assaulted by an unknown number of people in the parking lot and was found severely injured and transported by helicopter to a trauma center.

Alabama troopers are continuing to investigate the crash, and the Atmore Police Department is investigating the homicide.

File photo.