Hot Sunday, More Afternoon Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 111. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.