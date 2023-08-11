Hot, Humid Friday; High Near 100 With A Scattered Storms Possible.

August 11, 2023

Another heat advisory is in effect for Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 117. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

