Honey Company Proposes Molino Processing, Warehouse Facility On Highway 97

An established honey company looking to construct a facility on Highway 97 in Molino.

East Hill Honey Company of Pensacola has grown to the point that a much larger processing and bottling facility is needed, according to documents filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The proposed project is located on a seven acre site at 2900 Highway 97 on the east side of the intersection with Pilgrim Trail. There is currently a mobile home and an 1,800 square foot metal building on the property, and the company will construct an 6,000 square foot metal building. The new building will house honey extraction equipment in addition to honey packing and warehouse operations.

“This project proposal would allow the company to keep those activities local rather than outsourcing this to another area,” the company said in an application document.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee will hold a pre-application meeting on the plan on Wednesday.