Florida’s Two-Week Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Ends Sunday

August 6, 2023

Florida’s two-week back to school sales tax holiday ends at midnight Sunday.

Items exempt from sales tax include:

  • Most school supplies selling for $50 or less
  • Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less
  • Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use)
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less

“Getting ready for the new school year can be an expensive time for Floridians, and that is why I’m encouraging Florida families to take full advantage of the back-to-school sales tax holiday. This tax break will help families ensure their children have all the supplies they need to reach their full academic potential this school year,” said Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis.

For the complete, detailed list, click here.

